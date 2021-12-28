Advertisement

WMOA Radio's Christmas Zoo season comes to an end

Christmas Zoo season ends
Christmas Zoo season ends(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 32nd annual WMOA hosted Christmas Zoo comes to an end.

The radio station resumed the stuffed animal aspect of the zoo after it was halted last year due to COVID-19. After coming back they collected 600 stuffed animals and over $3,000 just this season alone.

WMOA program director, Ben Marshall, says with this great season he has to thank the amazing community.

“A great job by the community. That is where the donations come from is the community and the WMOA listeners and the Marietta area at large. Just a fantastic job by them to support the WMOA Christmas zoo once again this year,” says Marshall.

Marshall hopes to keep the Christmas Zoo around for as long as he is director and they plan to make the next year better than the last.

