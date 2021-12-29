16 people file a lawsuit against Ohio University over its COVID-19 vaccine policy

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - A group of 16 students at Ohio University filed a lawsuit against the University and its Board of Trustees over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The lawsuit was brought on by Mendenhall Law Group in Akron, Ohio, and filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court on December 7.

On August 31, the University announced that every student, faculty, and staff member must be vaccinated or have an exemption by November 15.

According to the mandate, those with approved exemptions must go through weekly testing regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic or have come in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The lawsuit claims the University lacks authority to order those who are not diagnosed with a disease or have not come into direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with a disease to wear masks, undergo weekly testing, or limit their activities.

The suit also says the University and its trustees are being discriminatory by requiring those who aren’t vaccinated to take part in different activities and precautions compared to those who are vaccinated.

The lawsuit alleges that the vaccine is also not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, even though the FDA authorized the Pfizer vaccine in August 2021.

We reached out to the University for comment. Here is an email statement from Ohio University’s Media Relations Manager Jim Sabin:

“The University believes its actions addressing community health concerns brought on by the pandemic are necessary, scientifically supported, and legally valid. We have no further comment at this time, but the University looks forward to presenting its full position to the court.”

No hearings have been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.