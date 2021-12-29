26-year-old man arrested in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - On December 29, 2021, deputies of the Athens Major Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on State Route 682 where 26-year-old, Joshua Willie, of Trimble was arrested.

“Criminal indicators were observed during the stop, and it was found that Willie was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun within the vehicle,” Sheriff Smith said.

Willie was asked to step out of his vehicle and detained where a search of the car led to the finding of the firearm under the driver’s seat, along with suspected methamphetamine and abuse instruments related to methamphetamine.

Willie was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and booked with having Weapons Under Disability, which is a third degree felony and possession of drugs, which is fourth degree felony.

