AG Morrisey’s mobile office sets January stops
A representative from AG Morrisey’s office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Jan. 3: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Preston County Commission Meeting Room, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood
- Jan. 4: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton
- Jan. 5: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Harrison County Senior Citizens Center, 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg
- Jan. 5: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lowe Public Library, 40 Bridge St., Shinnston
- Jan. 6: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Marion County Senior Center, 105 Maplewood Drive, Fairmont
- Jan. 11: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Mineral County Commission Meeting Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser
- Jan. 12: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Lewis County Senior Center, 171 W. Second St., Weston
- Jan. 13: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Upshur County Senior Citizens Opportunity Center, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon
- Jan. 18: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Seneca Center, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown
- Jan. 26: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Parsons Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons
- Jan. 27: 11:00 a.m. to Noon – Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins
