Governor: Record number of Ohioans in hospital from COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit a pandemic record high.
Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit a pandemic record high.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit a pandemic record high.

The governor says the vast majority of the ill are unvaccinated and he urged people to consider vaccinations as the best protection against the coronavirus. DeWine made the announcement as he mobilized an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals.

That brings the number of Guard members helping Ohio hospitals deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases to 2,400. State data shows 5,356 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The Ohio Hospital Association is asking all Ohio schools to consider mandatory mask wearing as cases continue to spike.

