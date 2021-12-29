Advertisement

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.
John Madden has died at the age of 85, according to the NFL.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super Bowl after the 1976 season. But a fear of flying helped contribute to an early retirement from coaching.

He became an even more impactful figure after he stopped coaching at age 42, entertaining millions who tuned in to NFL football. He also was the name behind the hugely popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local man dies in structure fire
Local man dies in structure fire
Zohn Kelly
Parkersburg man facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting dog
New Interim Leader, Scott Elliot Sworn In
UPDATE: Elliott appointed interim Parkersburg police chief
Mark Joseph Erb Obit
Obituary: Erb, Mark Joseph
Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations
The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root...
Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime