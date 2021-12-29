Advertisement

Kraton Polymers merging with South Korean firm

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The company which operates a polymer chemical plant in Belpre has a new owner.

Shareholders of Kraton Polymers recently approved the company’s acquisition by South Korean-based D.L. Chemicals.

D.L. Chemical Co., according to a statement, is the world’s largest producer of polybutene and a subsidiary of South Korea’s D.L. Holdings Co.

Kraton President and C.E.O. Kevin Fogarty said in a statement the merger was overwhelmingly approved, and will extend the company’s global business interests.

Kraton acquired the Belpre plant from Shell Chemical in 1997, and it’s had some renovations and expansions since then.

It’s a producer of specialty polymers, whose products have uses ranging from medical and personal care to automotive and construction.

The Belpre plant began operations as Shell Chemical in 1961.

