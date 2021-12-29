Obituary: Clatterbuck, Richard Jackson

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Jackson Clatterbuck, 82, of Marietta, OH passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 28, 1939 in Front Royal, VA to the late David and Relda Henry Clatterbuck.

Dick retired as a firefighter from the Marietta Fire Department. He enjoyed bowling, softball, visiting his friends at the American Legion and the Moose, talking with his best friend Mac and spending time cutting grass.

He married Marjorie Dyar on September 4, 1961 and she survives with three sons and a daughter, Ronald Clatterbuck of Marietta, Dale Clatterbuck (Chris) of Vincent, OH, Daniel Clatterbuck (Kim) of Washington, WV and Yonnie Maziarz (Cary St. Charles) of Rossford, OH; a daughter-in-law, Deana Clatterbuck; eight grandchildren, John, Kristine (Andrew), Corrisa, Clayton, Katie (Reno), Brandon (Kayla), Madisson and Zachary; several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Clayton, Roger, Joe, Simon, Eva, Emily, Margie and Mary.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Joe Matthews officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 1 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmar Place, 401 Harmar Street, Marietta, OH 45750 with the memo: Resident Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

