Obituary: Green, Cecil

SPENCER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cecil Green, 63, of Spencer, WV, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Roane General Hospital.

He was born in Braxton County, the son of the late Andrew Criss and Mabel Marie Sears Green. He enjoyed his grandchildren, gospel hymns, hunting, and his family.

He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years, Brenda Louise Green; four sons, Jerry Rogers of Ivydale, WV; Cecil Ray (Shania) Green of Grantsville, WV; Carl W. Green of Spencer, WV; Kevin R (Christy) Green of Big Otter, two daughters Devon (Delbert) Griffin of Spencer and Mabel Green of Carrollton, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. two brothers James (Ruth) Green of Ripley and Larry (Barb) Green of Leesville, Ohio, and one sister Brenda (Carl) Sears of Arnoldsburg, WV.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother Kenneth Petit, six sisters Marylou Smith, Mozelle Justice, Virginia Hively, Joetta Westfall, Genevieve Beckett, and Alice Green.

A funeral service will be held on December 31, 2021, at 1 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Pastor Lester Tanner officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Green Cemetery at Duck, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

