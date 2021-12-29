Obituary: Nutter, Carlos W.

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carlos W. Nutter, 81 of Cairo, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on December 28, 2021.

Carlos is preceded in death by his parents George Wayne Nutter and Eleanor Nellie Nutter Morris; his wife of 42 years Joan Siers Nutter, son David Siers and his first wife Sandra Young Nutter and their infant son.

Carlos is survived by his 3 children Debbie (Gary) Haugh and Ronnie (Annetta) Siers of Cairo, WV and Melissa (Jimmy) Reed of Harrisville, WV; grandchildren Rebecca Prim of Lubeck, WV, Greg Haugh of Vienna WV, Chris (Emily) Siers of Richmond, KY, Allen (Lauren) Siers of Clarksburg, WV, Noah Siers, Makayla and Isaiah Reed of Harrisville, WV; 5 great-children; brothers Charles (Roseline) Nutter and Paul (Patty) Nutter of Cairo, WV and sister Joann Smith of Pennsylvania.

Carlos is a US Army Veteran and has held several work positions before retiring from Cyanamid (Cytec) of St. Mary’s after 33 years of service. He has been the minister of Spruce-Grove United Methodist Church for the past 10 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Raiguel Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd Keith officiating. Burial will follow in the Skidmore Cemetery, Walker, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 4-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

