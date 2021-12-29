Obituary: Riley, Mary Helen Rector

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Helen Rector Riley formerly of Belpre, Ohio went to be with the Lord in Heaven on December 27, 2021. She was born on May 8, 1933 in Mineral wells, WV.

She was the daughter of Harold Curtis Rector and Orma “Ann” Robinson Rector. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1951. She married Harold J Riley (deceased) on April 24, 1955.She is survived by brother, Curtis (Mary Lou) Rector. A daughter Joyce Moody and son in law Robert A. Moody, son Richard Gene Riley (First spouse Vickie Walton Riley, second spouse Jim Bruner) 5 grandsons, Jesse (Stephanie) Riley, children Victoria, Lydia, Elizabeth, Henry and Eleanor William Riley, Evan (Alyssa) Riley, daughter, Cora, Christopher Lovano (Amber) sons, Julien and Jesse. 2 granddaughters, Jessie Lovano (partner Joey Stoner) Feran Sangston (Austin) daughters, Ivy and Stella.

She was a proud Marine wife. She was a girl scout leader as a junior leader, cadette leader, consultant for cadette and senior levels, day camp director, trainer for trainers. She was a troop leader with Four Rivers girl scout council and later with Black Diamond girl scout council. Was at the Ohio State Fair as demo for Preps for living. She and her girls were ushers for merger from Four Rivers to Black Diamond in Charleston, WV.

She was awarded the Girl Scout appreciation award along with her dear friend Mary Washington. The two friends also served many years in Stepping Stones for Ohio Valley College.

She was recognized for her craft making of wedding and specialty cakes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Harold J. Riley, a sister Lena Rector Knapp. A brother Harold “Gene” Rector. A grandson, Samuel Riley.

She was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ since 1980.

Services will be held on December 31, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Teddy Tackett officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:30 PM till 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery.

Family request masks.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

