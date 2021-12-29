Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Christina Ullman started her powerlifting journey just two years ago. Ullman found greatness in power lifting after training for a duathlon with her coach. She discovered that for someone who wasn’t experienced in weight lifting she could lift a lot of weight.

Her coach expressed to her she should try powerlifting and see how it goes. So, she did just that.

“I gave it some consideration and I actually came in about a week later and said hey I signed up for my first power lifting meet and the rest has been kind of a whirlwind from that time,” said Ullman.

With such great success in just two years the first speedbump was the difference in training from a duathlon to powerlifting.

“With duathlon I would be doing cycles of running and then weight training in between of doing cycling and then running so I had a different schedule. But now it’s very much a timed progression with the three lifts. Squat, bench and deadlift,” said Ullman.

Christina gives all the credit to the powerlifting community she was so easily adopted into.

“I was hooked from the beginning. Not just the competition but the camaraderie of the people at the meet was just amazing,” Ullman said.

After 50 gold medals, 12 silver medals, 3 bronze medals, 19 world records and 60 Ohio records Ullman finds her motivation in helping inspire other women who aspire to powerlift.

Her journey doesn’t stop here, she has recently been invited to the Arnold sports festival in March of 2022.

