Parkersburg Catholic wins the Mary O’ Crusaderette Tournament

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes beat Magnolia High School to win the Mary O’ Crusaderette Classic on Tuesday afternoon.

The game started slow with neither team scoring until their were four minutes remaining in the first period.

The scoreless tie was broken when Magnolia scored one free throw to make it 1-0, which would be their only lead of the game.

Catholic started to get their rhythm and then they never looked back, winning the game 66-37.

Leslie Huffman led the way for the Crusaderettes with a game leading 27 points.

