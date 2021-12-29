Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Halee Williams

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Halee Williams of Belpre High School in Ohio, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

Halee is a senior for the Lady Golden Eagles, and in her four years at Belpre, she has been a stellar player for the volleyball and basketball team.

Unlike most kids, she loves school and looks forward to going in everyday and getting to hang out with her friends.

She has been playing basketball since she was in the third grade, and loves being on the court with her teammates who she views as a second family.

After her senior year is done, Halee plans on attending Marietta College to study psychology and wants to be a Mental Health Therapist.

