West Virginia State University begins taking applications for new president

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State University has begun taking applications for its next president.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a presidential search timeline says interested parties have until Feb. 11 to apply ``for full consideration.``

University Board of Governors Chairman Chuck Jones said a 16-member search committee will evaluate applicants and choose three finalists, who will visit the historically Black college and meet with faculty, students and alumni.

Officials have said they hope to name a new president in March or April.

The school’s previous president resigned in July after cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence to the board.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.