Advertisement

West Virginia State University begins taking applications for new president

West Virginia State University begins taking applications for new president
West Virginia State University begins taking applications for new president(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia State University has begun taking applications for its next president.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a presidential search timeline says interested parties have until Feb. 11 to apply ``for full consideration.``

University Board of Governors Chairman Chuck Jones said a 16-member search committee will evaluate applicants and choose three finalists, who will visit the historically Black college and meet with faculty, students and alumni.

Officials have said they hope to name a new president in March or April.

The school’s previous president resigned in July after cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence to the board.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zohn Kelly
Parkersburg man facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting dog
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
Peggy Lee Read Obit
Obituary: Read, Peggy Lee

Latest News

Ohio University logo
16 people file a lawsuit against Ohio University over its COVID-19 vaccine policy
WTAP News @ 10 - OU lawsuit
WTAP News @ 10 - OU lawsuit
Ohio's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in lawsuits challenging the state's new...
Challenges to Ohio’s new congressional map reach high court
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery