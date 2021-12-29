Yeager Police call bomb squad over suspicious item

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday morning, a suspicious item was found by the Transportation Security Administration going through the security checkpoint at Yeager Airport.

After further investigation on the item, TSA decided the item was suspicious and they called the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad to check it out.

Airport Road was shutdown during the investigation while police evacuated the passengers. After about an hour, the bomb squad deemed the item as organic matter and a vape pen giving the airport the all-clear.

“We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public, but the safety and security of the public and our employees come first,” Yeager Airport Executive Director Nick Keller said. “I appreciate the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the quick response from the 130TH Fire Department, Charleston Fire and Rescue, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, and Charleston Police.”

TSA was reopened and airport operations are running normally again.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.