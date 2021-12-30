A-One Heating and Cooling installs furnace for free at Old Man Rivers.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Mid-Ohio Valley heating and cooling company is giving back to a Parkersburg food pantry.

On Thursday, workers from A-One Heating and Cooling installed a furnace for free at Old Man Rivers Mission.

The company’s owner Larry Wells says that when learning about how much Old Man Rivers does for the community, he knew he wanted to give back and do the job for no cost.

“The reason I’m here today, I come here for an estimate to do some heating work for these guys,” Wells explained. Jeff took me around and showed me what Old Man Rivers does, and believe me they do a lot for the community. So, I got thinking, I’m going to do this job for nothing, but I didn’t tell Jeff that.”

Volunteers with the organization say they are grateful for the act of kindness and for all the companies that help them serve the community.

“We thought that was unbelievable because if it weren’t for companies like A-one and other companies in the area, we wouldn’t be here,” Jeff Noland, treasurer for Old Man Rivers, explained.

“It’s pretty awesome, Bill Pursley, Director, Old Man Rivers said.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.