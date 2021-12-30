Committee to seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials are exploring the possibility of naming the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center after a sponsor.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the City Council appointed eight members to the new Select Committee on Naming Rights - Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

City Manager Jonathan Storage said the panel will seek and evaluate sponsor proposals from across the nation.

He says they will seek a sponsor with name recognition that will be a good community partner.

