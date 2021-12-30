Esther’s Law aims to protect long-term care residents from abuse

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that gives long-term care residents, their guardians, and attorneys the right to have a recording device put in their room. It’s called Esther’s Law - named after Esther Piskor, a Cleveland nursing home resident whose abuse was caught on a hidden camera.

Tina Schwaigert, an ombudsman who advocates for long-term care residents, elaborated, “...,they were able to capture - I mean I’ve seen videos where she was roughly thrown in her bed or liquids were sprayed in her face. That stuff would not have been probably known had that camera not been in her room…,”

Schwaigert calls the law a ‘step forward.’

“Nothing beats being able to physically visit in a building on a regular basis, however that’s not always possible so this gives the family another option to be able to monitor their loved ones care,” she said.

The law also allows long-term care facilities to put a notice about the recording device outside of a resident’s room. It’s something Schwaigert believes will add an extra layer of accountability.

“I think it’s going to help staff be aware and to be more self-aware of what they’re doing because they know that that camera’s in that room,” she said.

Some facilities may require a form be submitted before a recording device is allowed.

Also, if a resident is living with a roommate, they will have to get their consent to record. Still, if turned down, the bill points to the facility to make a reasonable attempt to accommodate by moving either resident to another room.

The bill also bans long-term care facilities from discriminating against residents or potential residents for getting a recording device installed in their room.

Residents, their guardian, or attorney must cover the recording device’s costs themselves.

“There have been many cases that I have seen where a camera in a room could have answered a lot of questions - you know, where bruises may have come from…,” Schwaigert said.

If you have more questions about Esther’s Law, Schwaigert is open to help. You can reach her at tschwaigert@easterseals-cseohio.org.

To read the bill yourself, click here.

