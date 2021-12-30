Advertisement

Exploring “lucky” foods for New Year’s Day

We talked with Rene Williams from The Changed Plate
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - You may have heard that you’re supposed to eat certain dishes on New Year’s Day if you want good luck in the new year...

One local restaurant is offering up their take on some of these foods.

The Changed Plate is a health food restaurant located within Memorial Health System in Belpre.

Retail Manager Rene Williams says that The Changed Plate offers a variety of cooking classes.

Thursday night, the restaurant offered a class teaching “lucky” New Year’s recipes.

We talked with Williams about the recipes taught at Thursday’s class and the stories behind them...

“Any kind of pork is common...” Williams says. “Pigs are known to root forward when they eat, so that’s kind of symbolizing moving forward in your life.”

Williams says another common food is sauerkraut.

She says eating sauerkraut has long been seen as a good way to start the year because of its digestive and immune-boosting properties.

Williams says black-eyed peas are also popular as they look like coins and symbolize prosperity.

Williams says she hopes the class gives people creative ways to explore these traditions.

Information about future classes offered at The Changed Plate can be found on their website and Facebook page.

