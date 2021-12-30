Advertisement

Judge Akers appointed to West Virginia’s Business Court

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kanawha County Judge Maryclaire Akers has been appointed to a seven-year term in the Business Court Division. That’s a specialized court docket within the circuit courts designed to deal with business litigation.

The West Virginia Supreme Court made the announcement in a news release Thursday. Akers replaces Wayne County Judge James H. Young, Jr., who has served the division since it began in 2013 and is not seeking reappointment.

Akers is a Kanawha County native who graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1999.

She practiced law in Kanawha County for more than 20 years, most of that time in the prosecuting attorney’s office.

