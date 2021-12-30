Advertisement

Marietta girls basketball team beats Philo

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Electric of Philo high school on Wednesday night.

Marietta and Philo exchanged blows early on, with the Lady Electrics holding a 4-0 lead in the first.

The Lady Tigers fought their way back into it and took a lead into half time, and that lead held strong the rest of the way winning 66-47.

Leigha Lauer led the way for the Lady Tigers finishing with 21 points in the win.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
26-year-old man, Joshua Willie, arrested in Athens County
26-year-old man arrested in Athens County

Latest News

Williamstown beats Tug Valley
Williamstown Yellowjackets boys basketball team beats Tug Valley
PHS beats Buckhannon Upshir
Parkersburg defeated Buckhannon-Upshir boys basketball team
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
WVU falls in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Catholic beats Magnolia
Parkersburg Catholic wins the Mary O’ Crusaderette Tournament