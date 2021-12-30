Marietta girls basketball team beats Philo

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Electric of Philo high school on Wednesday night.

Marietta and Philo exchanged blows early on, with the Lady Electrics holding a 4-0 lead in the first.

The Lady Tigers fought their way back into it and took a lead into half time, and that lead held strong the rest of the way winning 66-47.

Leigha Lauer led the way for the Lady Tigers finishing with 21 points in the win.

