Mayor Mike Lorentz lays out 2022 goals for Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -Belpre may be a small town, but Mayor Mike Lorentz has big plans for the city in 2022.

Lorentz said while 2021 was a year for impressive job growth for the city, he hopes the increase in jobs will also bring an increase in residents.

Belpre added over 400 jobs in 2021 due in large part to the new Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. Now, the goal is to increase housing.

“There’s going to be 15 new apartments built on the west end of town. So, it’s the little things like that but it’s still exciting, Lorentz said.

“If you live here, look at the old shopping center, look at the improvements made there through 21. With that will be two new restaurants, a coffee shop. The old peddler junction building will be full of office people from Marietta Memorial.”

Lorentz said new roads and water lines will accompany the new apartments and restaurants.

“Washington Boulevard gets totally repaved this coming year. We have forced main improvements coming to better help us with what’s coming from out of the county…new water line on Farson Street to better accommodate the hospital and medical buildings up in that area. It’s really kind of an exciting time because what we are doing now is preparing for the future,” Lorentz said.

The future for Belpre, in Lorentz’s eyes, will entail not only new infrastructure but new schools as well.

“I really believe it’s time. I do. I don’t want my taxes to go up but someone paid for my kids, I mean, let’s think about it,” Lorentz said.

“We can’t continue to grow if we don’t provide everything people need to live here and sustain a healthy family.”

