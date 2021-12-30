Advertisement

Obituary: Barker, Zella Bertha

Zella Bertha Barker Obit
Zella Bertha Barker Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Zella Bertha Barker, 93 of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord December 27, 2021 from Ohio Valley Health Care.

She was born in Cairo, WV, March 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Earl Hudkins and Lota (Elder) Hudkins.  Zella was raised in Cairo until about the age of 12, she always talked about her love for Cairo.Zella enjoyed spending time with family, she enjoyed shopping and yard sales, she loved all Parkersburg South Athletics as well as WVU.

She was a member of The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna, WVShe was an Avon rep for 30 years.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Barker (Cynthia) of Vienna, WV, daughter, Rebecca Malm (Ron) of South Carolina, son, Timothy Barker (Cathy) of Davisville, WV, daughter, Rose Barker of Fairmont, WV, many grand and great-grandchildren.  She was cherished by many nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, Zella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Barker Sr, 12/22/1990, son, Pastor Robert L. Barker Jr, 05/20/2016, and son, Keith A. Barker, 01/03/2019.Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Nathan Barker, Pastor Jonathan Barker, and Pastor Mike Elder officiating. 

Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Sunday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

