Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MCFARLAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mindy Sue Jane Carder, 36, of MacFarlan, WV departed this life Monday, December 27, 2021 in Elizabeth, WV.

She was born Oct. 24, 1985 at Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Joseph Lee Lott and Paula Dell Wigal. She had worked at Simonton Windows and enjoyed riding 4 wheelers and motorcycles, kayaking, the outdoors and her pig, Rudy.

Mindy is survived by her husband, David Todd Carder; son, Zach Lee Lott of Macfarlan; aunts, Brenda McClung of Newark, WV and Cathy Richards of Calhoun, WV; and uncles Danny Lott and Jim Lott.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold Lott, and Jane and Glenn McClung; and cousin Danny Lott, Jr.

According to Mindy’s wishes she will be cremated.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville handled the arrangements.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

