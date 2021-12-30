Advertisement

Obituary: Flinn, Kathryn

Kathryn Flinn Obit
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kathryn Flinn, 82, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was born November 5, 1939 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence D. and Alice F. Lewis Spindle.

Kathryn enjoyed nature photography, gardening and sewing. Her greatest joy was raising her children and spending time surrounded by her family and friends.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, Carl K. Flinn; her children, Loretta Barela (Joseph), Cynthia Spahr, Theresa Kirk, Steven Flinn and Carl K. Flinn, II (Rosalita); her grandchildren, Francesca Martinez, Robert Boone, Ryan Boone, Jordan Barela, Josephina Fletcher, Ken Flinn and Katelyn Flinn; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Harvey Spindle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Flinn; a granddaughter, Emily Sims; a sister, Dorothy Wyant; and two brothers, James and Charles Spindle.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Sreet, Parkersburg. Pastor Loyd Winans will officiate and burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

