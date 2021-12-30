Obituary: Hall, Thomas Eugene

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Thomas Eugene Hall, 75, of State Route 26, Marietta, Ohio passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Tom was the son of the late Charles and Mary Rinard Hall of New Matamoras, Ohio. He graduated from Stover High School (New Matamoras) in 1964 and Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio in 1968.

Upon college graduation, Tom moved to Clyde, Ohio to work as a supervisor at Whirlpool Corporation. On March 29, 1969, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ellen Iddings. After 3 years, he and his wife moved back to the Marietta area and began working with his father-in-law at Iddings Trucking. He worked there for 45 years. He also owned and operated Hall and Hall Oil and Gas Producers for the past 21 years.

Tom was a member of the Marietta First Church of the Nazarene for 47 years. As a born again Christian, he was a man of faith and prayer. Tom loved and cherished his family. He also loved the outdoors.

Tom is survived by his wife, Ruthie, of 52 years, 3 children and 10 grandchildren, all of Marietta: daughter Amy Ketchum (Damon), and children Abigail, Molly, Nathan, and Madelyn; son Chad Hall (Vickie) and daughters Brooke and Bridgette; and daughter Kirsten Goeller (James) and children Cameron, Seth, Audrey, and Sydney. He is also survived by his sister Carol Gay of New Matamoras; in-laws Sally Waters of Marietta, Dr. Stephen and Sue Cupps of South Charleston, West Virginia, and Jack Taylor of New Matamoras; and many wonderful nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Charles Nelson Hall, Donald Hall, and Lois Taylor, all of New Matamoras, and Sue Hoffman of Indianapolis, Indiana; nephew Michael Gay of New Matamoras and niece Leslie White of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; in-laws Howard and Audrey Iddings, Doris Loeber, and Ray Waters, all of Marietta; and infant grandson Brice James Goeller.

The family would like to thank the following faithful caregivers Leeanna, Mindi, Margaret, Judy, Jessica, and Susie for their kindness and care. They would also like to thank the hospice nurses through Amedisys.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Monday, January 3, 2022, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, 314 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio with Pastors Kevin D’Ettorre and Terry Smelzenbach officiating. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm and Monday at 10:00 am until the time of the service. Messages of sympathy ay be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.