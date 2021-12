PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeffrey William Homer, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away December 29, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The funeral service will be 6 PM Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4 - 6 on Sunday prior to the service.

