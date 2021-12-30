Obituary: Jones, James (Jim) Hayward

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - James (Jim) Hayward Jones, 78, of Davisville, WV passed away December 29, 2021 at Rockland Ridge Rehabilitation Facility in Belpre, OH.

Jim was born at home December 7, 1943 in Mud Lick Community, Glenville, WV, Gilmer County, the oldest child of Denzil H. Jones and Genevive Sandy Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Allen and Isabelle Wilkinson; brother-in-law, Gary Winans; sister-in-law, Lydia Tuttle Wilkinson.

Jim wanted people to know, first and foremost, he loved God supremely and strove to serve Him. He was faithful to the Gospel Tabernacle Church in South Parkersburg and served on the Board as Trustee for several years.

Jim retired as a Laboratorian from DuPont Washington Works on December 31, 2001 after 33 years of service. He also enjoyed his time working as an Auxiliary Man with the Ohio State Patrol Post in Marietta.

Jim had a great passion for three things; his faith, his family, and the Second Amendment.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Wilkinson Jones, their daughter, Jaima Jones Brown and her husband, Brandon of Belpre, OH. He is survived by, and truly loved, his grandchildren, Jace Brown of Carnegie, PA and Brittany Brown of Parkersburg, WV. He also claimed three pseudo-granddaughters, Hannah, Halah, and Beka. He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Jones Winans, Donna Jones (Laken) Casto, and Ronald (Sandra) Jones. Additionally, he is survived by his brother-in-law, Allen Wilkinson, Jr. of Carmichaels, PA, sister-in-law, Sue (Buzz) Snyder of Davisville, WV and several nephews and one niece.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Gospel Tabernacle Church 2620 14th Avenue Parkersburg, WV with Wayne Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

