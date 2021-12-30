Obituary: Rector, Jessica James

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jessica James Rector, 41, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021.

She was born in Parkersburg , WV, a daughter of the late James W. Rector (Jim) and the late Flora M. Swiger (Cis), both of whom she missed dearly.

Jess’s children were her world and she loved being a mom. She loved camping and swimming at the river, listening to music and dreamed of living off the grid one day. She was a hippy, an avid Dead fan and a free spirit. She attended the Cross Church for years and loved God. She had a special bond with her sisters, cousins and the many friends that she made in her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Rector, of Parkersburg, WV; her mother, Flora M. Swiger, of Parkersburg, WV; her grandparents, Albert Rector and Anna Rector, of Parkersburg, WV; her grandfather, David Swiger, Shinnston, WV; and her one True Love James E. Riel, of Parkersburg, WV; as well as many family and friends over the years.

She is survived by her three children who were her pride and joy; Indica Arie Riel (Ca), of Parkersburg, WV, Willow Savyor Khristian Littleton, of Parkersburg, WV, and Luna Jane Jarrett, of Parkersburg, WV; her grandmother, Katherine Marie Swiger, of Shinnston, WV; her seven sisters, Melissa M. Johnson, of Shinnston, WV, Janifer L. Stukey, of Parkersburg, WV, Regina Rector, Paula Winans, Linda Vanscoy, Sherry Rector and Jamie McIntyre, all of Harrison County, WV; the boy Seth Elam, of Parkersburg, WV; her nieces and nephews, Kaycie Britton, Elijah McCune, and Lincoln Stukey all of Parkersburg, WV, Joshua Rucker, Joseph Rucker, Andrea Fedio, Allison Winans, Sarra Coleman, Christopher Rector, Brittany Stire, Jeremy Halpenny, Courtney Halpenny, and Nicholas Bosley all originally from WV; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Join us to celebrate her life on Saturday January 8th at 3:00 PM at the Cross Church (1122 Market St, Parkersburg, WV).

Flowers can be sent January 8th to the Cross Church between 11am-2:30pm.

