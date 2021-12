PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds defeated the Buckhannon-Upshir Buccaneers on Wednesday night.

The Big Reds took a lead in the first quarter and then never looked back, winning the game by a score 73-52.

Josh Kopec led the way for Parkersburg finishing with 15 points on the night.

