Red Kettle campaign comes to the seasons end

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Red Kettle campaign has come to an end.

The goal for this was $100,000 and they fell short, raising over $40,000. The kettles were placed around the county at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Piggly Wiggly and the Grand Central Mall.

There were also kettles placed in Ripley, W.Va. but no volunteers were stationed at the kettles.

Although they fell short Commanding Officer Major Richmond says the money will still help out many people throughout the community.

$44,000 in relation to the services the Salvation Army provides here in the community that can roughly translate to 44,000 meals that the Salvation Army provides throughout the year. That can roughly translate to about 10,000 nights in our shelter. Our emergency shelter which is right across the street. $44,000 can go a long way,” Richmond said.

The salvation army asks that people keep donating to help out the community and people in need around them.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.