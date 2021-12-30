Rusty the dog loses his eyes, finds a forever home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -There’s no place like home for the holidays, and this year, one lucky pooch has a new home after being rescued.

Rusty is a beagle mix who was brought in as a rescue to the Humane Society of Parkersburg this past fall.

Samantha Tannous, a volunteer at the humane society, said Rusty had lens luxation-a condition where his front lenses were detached and pushed forward to the front of his eyes causing him to be blind. Despite this, Tannous said he was a joyful dog who was able to move around well despite not being able to see.

“The first time I saw him in the shelter was during an evening walk. There was a sign on his kennel that said he was blind so I picked him up and carried him outside and noticed he was super spunky, super sweet. I brought him back in his kennel. He wanted his belly rubbed, I mean he was the sweetest dog,” Tannous said.

Tannous said they sent Rusty up to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in order to remove his eyes. Dr. Ariella Samson, Chief Veterinary Officer up at the Pittsburgh location said Rusty’s eyes weren’t the only issue he faced.

“He also had Lyme Disease and it had affected his kidneys,” Dr, Samson said.

“So, we were treating him for Lyme Nephropathy as well, which he recovered from really, really well.”

Soon after his recovery, Rusty was adopted.

“He is just the sweetest, kindest man. His daughter came in with him and he said, ‘that’s it, this dog is coming with me and whatever time he has left we’re going to make it the best time he ever had.’ They are just amazing,” said Carla Prince, Relocation Manager at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Tannous said they work with them several times a month to take in animals that need special care like Rusty. Rusty is now enjoying his new home just in time for the holidays-something the volunteers and vets here in Parkersburg and Pittsburgh are celebrating.

