Advertisement

West Virginia sees coronavirus surge with near-record cases

Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A COVID-19 surge since Christmas has brought confirmed daily cases in West Virginia to levels not seen in three months.

Now health officials are expressing concern that New Year’s get-togethers could make the situation worse.

The state reported 1,908 positive cases on Wednesday, the most for a single day since a record 1,979 confirmed cases were reported on Sept. 23.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says the spread of the omicron variant in the state lags the nation as a whole by about three weeks.

The variant has been detected in about 15% of West Virginia cases. He also encouraged vaccination, noting that vaccines and boosters help protect against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
26-year-old man, Joshua Willie, arrested in Athens County
26-year-old man arrested in Athens County

Latest News

Parkersburg Salvation Army red kettle campaign comes to an end
Red Kettle campaign comes to the seasons end
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Gov. Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the...
Gov. Justice declares state of preparedness due to threat of flooding
Committee to seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum
Committee to seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum