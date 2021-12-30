West Virginia sees coronavirus surge with near-record cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A COVID-19 surge since Christmas has brought confirmed daily cases in West Virginia to levels not seen in three months.

Now health officials are expressing concern that New Year’s get-togethers could make the situation worse.

The state reported 1,908 positive cases on Wednesday, the most for a single day since a record 1,979 confirmed cases were reported on Sept. 23.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says the spread of the omicron variant in the state lags the nation as a whole by about three weeks.

The variant has been detected in about 15% of West Virginia cases. He also encouraged vaccination, noting that vaccines and boosters help protect against hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

