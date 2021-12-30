Advertisement

Where did busy 2021 leave Ohio’s abortion laws?

2021 was a frenetic year for the state of abortion law in Ohio
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - 2021 was a frenetic year for the state of abortion law in Ohio and included introduction of a Texas-style abortion ban, a bill outlawing the procedure if Roe v. Wade is overturned, local ordinances, stays by judges, and new lawsuits.

Just one new Ohio abortion law is in effect at year’s end. That’s a prohibition on abortions based on a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome upheld by a federal appellate court.

Other abortion-related measures are either blocked, pending or awaiting action. Several could resurface suddenly during 2022′s lame-duck session.

Of four potential local bans on the procedure, only one stands.

