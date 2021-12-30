Advertisement

Williamstown Yellowjackets boys basketball team beats Tug Valley

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets defeated the Tug Valley Panthers on Wednesday night.

Williamstown jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, rolling over the Panthers by a score of 61-43.

The Jackets won with an impressive barrage of three point shots by Parker Schramm and Payton Bunch.

Schramm led the way for the Yellowjackets with 17 points and Bunch totaled 14 in the win.

