Advertisement

Wood County native Luke Frazier conducts New Year’s Eve special on PBS

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream airs Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on WOUB and 9:30 on WVPB
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luke Frazier is back on TV with another concert special.

A Wood County native, Luke Frazier is now maestro of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington D.C.

In the past year alone, Frazier has conducted programs across the country (including a tour of shows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra earlier this month) and filmed numerous specials for national broadcast on PBS.

When we talked back in November, he had this to say about programming these concerts:

“There’s never a show that I just, you know, sit at my piano and say, ‘I want to do this song, and this song, and this song, with these people... and God willing someone will come watch it.’ No, no, no. You have to look at what people are listening to. You have to look at what people who already love orchestra want to hear and where they want to see the group go... and then you have to think about everybody else - which is actually the majority of the audience out there – that aren’t actively engaged with an orchestra... and how do we bring them in and respect them?”

Friday night’s special for PBS was filmed in front of a live audience at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

It is hosted by three-time Tony Award recipient Chita Rivera and features a star-studded lineup of performers.

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream airs Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on WOUB and 9:30 on WVPB.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
26-year-old man, Joshua Willie, arrested in Athens County
26-year-old man arrested in Athens County

Latest News

Parkersburg mayor says 2021 was a year of progress
Recipe for Smothered Pork Chops
Exploring “lucky” foods for New Year’s Day
Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
Todd Baucher Awards