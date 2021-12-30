Wood County native Luke Frazier conducts New Year’s Eve special on PBS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Luke Frazier is back on TV with another concert special.

A Wood County native, Luke Frazier is now maestro of the American Pops Orchestra in Washington D.C.

In the past year alone, Frazier has conducted programs across the country (including a tour of shows with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra earlier this month) and filmed numerous specials for national broadcast on PBS.

When we talked back in November, he had this to say about programming these concerts:

“There’s never a show that I just, you know, sit at my piano and say, ‘I want to do this song, and this song, and this song, with these people... and God willing someone will come watch it.’ No, no, no. You have to look at what people are listening to. You have to look at what people who already love orchestra want to hear and where they want to see the group go... and then you have to think about everybody else - which is actually the majority of the audience out there – that aren’t actively engaged with an orchestra... and how do we bring them in and respect them?”

Friday night’s special for PBS was filmed in front of a live audience at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall.

It is hosted by three-time Tony Award recipient Chita Rivera and features a star-studded lineup of performers.

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream airs Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on WOUB and 9:30 on WVPB.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.