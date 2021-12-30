Advertisement

WVU falls in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their season finale playoff game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night.

It was a rainy day in the closed off arena, and passing was at a premium in the game.

The Golden Gophers monstrous offensive line paved the way for 249 yards on the ground.

The West Virginia offense ran the ball well, but only found the end zone one time during the game, early in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers lost the game 18-6 and have finished their season at 6-7.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Five Bobcats seen in Washington County on trail cam
Bobcat sighting in Washington County
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery.
Pomeroy man wins $500,000 in Ohio Lottery
Santiago
Pleasants County authorities searching for missing teen
26-year-old man, Joshua Willie, arrested in Athens County
26-year-old man arrested in Athens County

Latest News

PHS beats Buckhannon Upshir
Parkersburg defeated Buckhannon-Upshir boys basketball team
Catholic beats Magnolia
Parkersburg Catholic wins the Mary O’ Crusaderette Tournament
Scores from December 23
Scoreboard: December 23, 2021
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg vs. Marietta
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg vs. Marietta