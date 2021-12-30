WVU falls in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their season finale playoff game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night.

It was a rainy day in the closed off arena, and passing was at a premium in the game.

The Golden Gophers monstrous offensive line paved the way for 249 yards on the ground.

The West Virginia offense ran the ball well, but only found the end zone one time during the game, early in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers lost the game 18-6 and have finished their season at 6-7.

