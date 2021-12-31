Bird Watchers Digest publishes last issue

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Bird Watcher Digest, a Marietta-based magazine dedicated to entertaining and informing bird watchers across the globe has released their very last publication.

Wendy Clark, President and Publisher of the magazine, along with several other senior staff members say several factors played into the decision to cease operations. The magazine saw a loss in advertising revenue and had to issue refunds for bird tours due to the pandemic. Several founding members of the magazine, Bill, Elsa and Andy Thompson, all passed away in 2019 and 2020, making 2021 a very challenging year for the magazine’s staff.

“They were charming and talented and helped form what is now considered a global birding community. The Thompson family was at the forefront of that and we are so proud of that legacy…sad that we can’t continue that now but hopefully it will continue on in some form,” Clark said.

“Maybe not this business but a different one. We have always been really proud to be part of a legacy that started right here in Marietta.”

Bird Watcher’s Digest was founded by Bill and Elsa Thompson in 1978. Operations begane at their house on 3rd street in Marietta before moving to Acme street. As the first major bird magazine, it gained tens of thousands of print and online subscribers from all across the globe.

Six issues of the magazine were published every year, with content from full time staff members and freelance writers and photographers. Each issue covered a variety of topics including bird feeding, birding hot spots, choosing birding gear, and improving bird-spotting and identification skills.

