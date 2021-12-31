CDC investigating outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The CDC is investigating a recent outbreak of E. coli infections linked to packaged salads.

13 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from six states, including neighboring Ohio.

Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

Data shows that Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens may be contaminated with E. coli and may be making people sick.

CDC is advising people not to eat Simple Truth Organic brand and Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Although these salads are expired, CDC is concerned they may still be in people’s homes.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

