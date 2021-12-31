Advertisement

Local musician Evan Cunningham releases new song

December Ain’t So Cold was recently played on Z106 FM radio during the “Music of the Mid-Ohio Valley” program
Evan Cunningham
Evan Cunningham(file | file)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A local musician can now say he’s heard another one of his songs on the radio.

The last time we spoke with Evan Cunningham was when he was our Academic Achiever of the Week back in March.

Back then, Cunningham was already making music... playing gigs across the area.

He says the pandemic led him to take his craft to the next level.

Months later, Cunningham is now a freshman at Marietta College and still writing.

His latest, December Ain’t So Cold, was recently played on Z106 FM radio during the “Music of the Mid-Ohio Valley” program.

Cunningham says December Ain’t So Cold was a collaboration between him and Jake Binegar, who he calls his “co-writer, producer, and good buddy.”

Cunningham hopes 2022 brings “a new EP with all original songs.”

You can follow Evan Cunningham Music on Facebook for updates.

