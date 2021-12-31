Advertisement

Louisiana judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns

By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Michelle Odinet, the Lafayette city judge caught on video using racial slurs and making disparaging remarks on a video, announced her resignation in a letter her attorney sent to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday.

In the letter, Odinet told Chief Justice John Weimer she would be stepping down effective immediately, WAFB reported.

She said in the letter she took full responsibility “for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary.”

Odinet had been on unpaid leave after the video, which was recorded at her home, circulated online.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by Odinet.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Ohio powerlifter Christina Ullman warms up on bench press
Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide
Jessica James Rector Obit
Obituary: Rector, Jessica James

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, Year in Review Edition, 12/31/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/31/21
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
A Knoxville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood location is a total loss after a Friday morning fire.
Planned Parenthood location in Tenn. burns, building a total loss
Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New...
New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting