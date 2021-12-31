Advertisement

Morrisey provides guidance on gun law

There has been some confusion over a new gun law passed this year in West Virginia, and...
There has been some confusion over a new gun law passed this year in West Virginia, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is clearing the air. (Courtesy: West Virginia Attorney General's office)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There has been some confusion over a new gun law passed this year in West Virginia, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is clearing the air.

HB 2694 says no West Virginia law enforcement agency on any level shall participate in enforcement efforts focused on federal gun control measures when those laws conflict with state laws regarding firearms.

Morrisey says that enforcement of federal firearms laws is a federal responsibility.

For example, a local law enforcement agency may not assist federal authorities in executing an arrest warrant just for violation of federal gun laws when the person to be arrested may lawfully possess such firearms under a state law.

The policy guidance is posted on the Attorney General’s website here and is being sent to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Read a copy of HB 2694 here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Ohio powerlifter Christina Ullman warms up on bench press
Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide
Jessica James Rector Obit
Obituary: Rector, Jessica James

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, Year in Review Edition, 12/31/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/31/21
Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New...
New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has approved a water quality permit...
West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline