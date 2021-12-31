Obituary: Bailey, Dale Edward

WINGETT RUN, Ohio (WTAP) - Dale Edward Bailey 74, of Wingett Run, OH passed away Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 5, 1947 in Marietta, OH to the late Raymond Dale and Hattie Grace Harris Bailey.

Dale served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam where he was a Door Gunner. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Eramet. Dale enjoyed his time at the race track and enjoyed his memberships in Masterton Lodge #429 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge, Marietta York Rite Bodies, Marietta Commandery #50, Aladdin Shrine Columbus, OH., Marietta Shrine Club, Masterton Chapter # 584 Order of the Eastern Star where he served as an officer for many years, Past Associate of Bethel Guardian of Marietta Chapter of Jobs Daughters #40 Marietta and the American Legion Post #64. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Little Muskingum Fire Department for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Enochs Bailey; daughter, Melissa Saltzwedel (Scott); grandson, Bryce Saltzwedel; siblings, Raymond James and Michael Wayne Bailey (Tamie), Linda Lou Lockhart and Cynthia Sue Hilton all of Marietta, Diane Louise Hanna (Jay) of Denver, CO., Carol Ann Cash (Ron) of Staunton, VA. and Kenny Webb (Paula) of Fleming, OH, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday January 4, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta with Pastor Erin Curtis officiating, burial to follow in Newport Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Monday at the funeral home with masonic service held at 8 PM followed by eastern star service and visitation also an hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, 15015 State Route 26, Marietta, OH 45750, Lawrence Baptist Church, 16760 State Route 26, Reno, OH 45773 or Masterton Lodge #429.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

