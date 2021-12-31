Advertisement

Obituary: Carpenter, Angela Leigh

Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit
Angela Leigh Carpenter Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Angela Leigh Carpenter, 34, of Reno went to be with the Lord at 11:14 am, Thursday, December 30, 2021.  She was born on April 13, 1987, in Dumas, TX, to the late Sharon Gibbs and Sean Carpenter of Marietta.

Angie was a very caring, loving and very selfless person who loved to bake and one way she showed her caring was by donating to “Feeding America.”

Angie is survived by her brothers: Douglas (Marie) Carpenter and Matthew (Wendy) Carpenter both of Marietta and Bradley (Samantha) Carpenter of Newport; stepmother Barbara Carpenter of Marietta and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Jan. 4) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Feathers officiating. 

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 9:00 until 11:00.  Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.   

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

