WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronda June Crow, 37, of Washington, WV, passed away December 21, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

