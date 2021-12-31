Advertisement

Obituary: Fenton, Karen Evans

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Karen Evans Fenton, 88, of Williamstown, WV passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Wood County, WV to the late Rodney K. and Ruth Kooken Evans.

Karen was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She graduated from The University of Cincinnati with a BSN and enjoyed a 40 year Nursing career in many capacities including school nursing, clinical nursing and as a clinical nurse educator at WVU-P until her retirement. She was a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church, where she served in the local district and conference offices, was a member of the Chancel Choir, Director of the Handbell Choir and the U.M.W. Sarah Circle. She was also a member of the Williamstown Welfare League, the Williamstown Food Pantry and a volunteer at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Karen is survived by five children, Nancy Vannoy (Tony), Betsy Myers, Sally Fenton McGinnis (Tom, deceased), Diana Leo (David) and Rob Fenton (Judy); nine grandchildren, Lucas Vannoy (Hannah) and Lesley Spencer (Joshua), Kate Cole (Brian), Robby and Hannah Fenton, Aaron, Ryan and Jillian Leo, Thomas McGinnis and four great grandchildren, Fenton and Cullen Vannoy, and Griffin and Rosalyn Spencer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas R. Evans; an infant sister, Dottie Lou Evans and a great granddaughter, Charley Nell Spencer.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamstown Food Pantry, c/o Mary Jo Kinney, 403 Dodge Avenue, Williamstown, WV 26187 or to the First United Methodist Church at 304 W. 5th Street, Williamstown, WV 26187.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

