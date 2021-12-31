Obituary: Waters, Richard Allen “Dick”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Richard Allen “Dick” Waters, 84, of Marietta, OH went to be with his Savior on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on April 21, 1937 in Meadville, PA.

He was the son of the late Arley, Sr. and Hazel Gard Roberts Waters.

He was also predeceased by three brothers, Herbert, Arley, Jr., and Wayne; a sister, Shirley Waters (Richard “Ray”) Ice and three stepbrothers, Beryl, Earl and Russell Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Sharon Mullins Waters; five children, Rebecca (Jay) Stout, Roben (Darren) McCutcheon, Renee Wheeler, Richard (Tony) Waters and Randall (Randy) Waters; a stepson, Daniel (Kaylei) Hart; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a brother, Duane Waters of FL; three sisters-in-law, Betty Waters of PA, Kaye Waters of KS, Christine Waters of FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, and was very involved as a trustee, he was on the hospitality committee and was a mentor to many. He retired from the National Asbestos Workers, Local 50, after 37 years of service. Dick was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking for a crowd.

The family would like to show their appreciation for the many prayers sent and give a special thanks to Generations Home Health Care for their care and compassion.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley View Baptist Church, 309 Long Acre St. Marietta, OH 45750 or to the Reno Volunteer Fire Department, 250 Cornerville Road, Reno, OH 45773.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.