Advertisement

Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says at noon Jan. 6, the House of Representatives will hold a prayer and a minute of silence to remember the Capitol insurrection.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Thursday marks one year since former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, looking to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at noon Thursday, the House of Representatives will hold a prayer and a minute of silence to remember the Capitol insurrection.

There will also be a “historic perspective” conversation with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. From left are Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Lawmakers will then have the opportunity to share their accounts of the attack.

Another prayer vigil will take place later on the steps of the Capitol.

The Justice Department has charged more than 700 people in connection with the riot.

A House select committee is investigating what led to the attack.

The White House is also planning to commemorate the anniversary but hasn’t released any details yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Earl Sciance Jr. made multiple sexual advances and eventually arranged to meet up with...
Man arrested after trying to meet up with agent posing as a minor
A towboat and several barges separated after running up against the railroad bridge that...
Towboat loses barges overnight Monday into Tuesday
Mindy Sue Jane Carder Obit
Obituary: Carder, Mindy Sue Jane
Ohio powerlifter Christina Ullman warms up on bench press
Ohio native powerlifter’s impact reaches nationwide
Jessica James Rector Obit
Obituary: Rector, Jessica James

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, Year in Review Edition, 12/31/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/31/21
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
A Knoxville, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood location is a total loss after a Friday morning fire.
Planned Parenthood location in Tenn. burns, building a total loss
Beginning with the new year, visitors will no longer be allowed to harvest ramps within the New...
New year, no ramps: West Virginia parks nix harvesting