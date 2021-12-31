Advertisement

Reading more in 2022 with the help of your local library

The Winter Reading Challenge is running between Jan. 3 and March 5
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Maybe you’re trying to lose some weight or spend less money... well if reading more books is your New Year’s resolution, the Washington County Public Library is here to help.

According to the library, its mission is “to encourage lifelong learning by providing access to information, literacy resources, and technology.”

The library has branches in Barlow, Belpre, Beverly, Lafayette, Marietta, and New Matamoras.

Susan Chipps is the manager of the Beverly Library.

She says the Winter is a great time for reading... especially this year.

“We’re doing a Winter Reading Challenge and it’s through a website called Beanstack and so we’ve got a list of different kinds of books that you need to read and every time you finish a challenge, you get a point and (with) those points, you can enter drawings.”

Chipps says the challenge is running between Jan. 3 and March 5.

It’s open to all ages, and you can register at https://wcplib.beanstack.com/reader365.

Wishing you a ‘Happy 2022!’ and ‘Happy reading!’

